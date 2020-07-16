Police arrest Rockford man on charges of selling fentanyl, crack cocaine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 24-year-old Von Johnson, Jr. was arrested Wednesday after police say detectives tied him to the sale of fentanyl at various locations throughout Winnebago County.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department say Johnson was arrested in the 900 block of School Street at 1:15 p.m., and was found to have both fentanyl and crack cocaine on him at the time.

Johnson is currently on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, and Delivery of Less than One Gram of Fentanyl.

