ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ricardo Mendez, 33, on charges of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a juvenile.

According to police, a report was received on Thursday, August 24th alleging an adult man had sexual contact with a juvenile. Mendez was identified as the suspect, and was known to the victim, police said.

He was arrested on Thursday when officers responded to the scene, after the Winnebago County State’s Attorney authorized charges against him.

He has since been released on bond.