ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police have arrested Laradius Richards, 33, after a drug-dealing investigation.

Police say they found 140 grams of cocaine, Ecstasy and marijuana in his home in the 2300 block of School Street on Wednesday, February 9th.

He has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession of a Controlled Substance (MDMA). He was also wanted on warrants for Aggravated DUI, Aggravated Fleeing and Aggravated Battery to Police.