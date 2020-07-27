Police arrest Rockford man walking in street, yelling, with weapon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 42-year-old Daniel Bledsoe was arrested Monday morning after allegedly walking in the area of 17th Avenue and 10th Street, yelling and being armed with a gun.

According to Rockford Police, they responded to a citizen complaint around 5 a.m. and found Bledsoe walking in the roadway.

Police say when they attempted to make contact with him, a struggle ensued and he was taken into custody.

He was in possession of a loaded gun, police said.

Bledsoe has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Resisting Arrest, and no valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card.

