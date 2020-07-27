Police arrest Rockford man walking in street, yelling, with weapon

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 42-year-old Daniel Bledsoe was arrested Monday morning after allegedly walking in the area of 17th Avenue and 10th Street, yelling and being armed with a gun.

According to Rockford Police, they responded to a citizen complaint around 5 a.m. and found Bledsoe walking in the roadway.

Police say when they attempted to make contact with him, a struggle ensued and he was taken into custody.

He was in possession of a loaded gun, police said.

Bledsoe has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Resisting Arrest, and no valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories