Police arrest Rockford man wielding gun inside a home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they have arrested 20-year-old Quayvion Taylor after they allegedly saw him holding a handgun inside a home during a “disorderly subject” call.

Police say officers were called to the 1000 block of 17th Street around 9:55 p.m. on Sunday, and saw Taylor with the gun as they approached the residence. Officers claimed they also saw another gun on the floor near him.

After police cleared the home, they were able to recover the weapon on the floor and over 200 grams of cannabis.

Taylor is charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver.