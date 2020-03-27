Police arrest Rockford man with gun after foot chase

Photo: Rockford Police Department

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 20-year-old Kewon Woods was arrested by Rockford Police after a brief foot chase early Friday morning.

According to police, officers spotted Woods in the 800 block of Whitman Street. Woods was deemed a “suspicious suspect” by police. As officers approached him, Woods allegedly fled on foot, discarding a handgun in the process, police said.

Woods was taken into custody and charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Resisting a Police Officer.

He was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

