OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Ogle County arrested Christopher Canales, 21, of Rockford, after he was reportedly caught going 116 mph on I-39 without a driver’s license.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped Canales on I-39 near Route 64 on Monday.

The speed limit on I-39 is 70 mph

He was released on an I-bond and is set to appear in Ogle County Court at a later date, authorities said.