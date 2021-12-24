Police arrest Rockford man, woman in stolen car, find drug cache

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say they arrested a Rockford man and woman in a stolen car Thursday, and found heroin, meth, psychedelic mushrooms and Ecstasy in their possession.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, officers were called to the Casey’s General Store at 9601 Forest Hills Road at 5:30 p.m. and stopped the reportedly stolen vehicle.

During the investigation, police say heroin, methamphetamine, Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms were found in the vehicle.

Jared Adair, 35, was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Ecstasy, Possession of a Controlled Substance and several outstanding warrants.

Heather Stephens, 32, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.