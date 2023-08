ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested a 15-year-old boy last week after responding to a “shots fired” call in the 400 block of Oakley Avenue.

Officers who arrived at the scene on Thursday, around 10:50 a.m., saw two boys running away and were able to catch one of them.

He was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.