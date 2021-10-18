Police arrest Rockford woman after Ecstasy, crack cocaine, heroin stash found in car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police announced the arrest of alleged drug trafficker Rrionna Brocks, 23, on Friday after police discovered 600 Ecstasy pill, 70 grams of crack cocaine, and 14 grams of heroin in her possession during a traffic stop.

Police said they pulled Brocks over in the 4200 block of Beach Street on Friday around 1:55 a.m. and discovered the drugs in her vehicle.

She has been charged with Possession of Ecstasy with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Crack Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Heroin with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cannabis, and various traffic violations.

She was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.