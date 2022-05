ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Shakeria Alexander, 18, on Saturday after she was reportedly pulled over in a stolen car.

Police said they spotted the vehicle near 11th and Charles Streets around 11:50 p.m.

Alexander was the driver, and she was taken into custody.

She was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Theft.

She was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.