Police arrest sexually violent predator seen talking to children in Belvidere park

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Police say they arrested a sexually violent predator for being in a public park last month.

According to police, on July 27th, police were called to Doty Park where citizens had reported a “suspicious person” talking to small children in the area.

Police identified 57-year-old Alan Wych as the suspect. Wych is registered as a Sexually Violent Predator in the State of Illinois.

He was arrested on July 30th and charged with Sexual Predator – Presence in a Public Park and Sexual Predator – Loitering Near a Public Park.

Wych is being held at the Boone County Jail on a $25,000 bond.