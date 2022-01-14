Man, woman in custody after 8 hour standoff in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have taken a 28-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman into custody after a nearly 8 hour standoff in an apartment in the 3500 block of Harrison Avenue early Friday morning.

Police said officers were called to the apartment around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday after receiving a report of people arguing within, followed by reported gunshots.

When officers arrived, the occupants did not answer, so police set up a perimeter and evacuated the surrounding apartments.

Police Chief Carla Redd said they were eventually able to make contact with the occupants, but lost contact just after midnight.

Law enforcement tried to reestablish communication with the pair, and said they surrendered after 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Photo: Rockford Police said they were called to a Harrison Ave apartment late Thursday after a report of a man and woman arguing, followed by gunshots.

Both the man and the woman were taken into custody, but no charges have yet been filed.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.