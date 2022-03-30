BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police announced the arrest of Amaree Goodall, 19, of Madison, the suspect in the murder of Jion Broomfield in the Beloit Memorial High School parking lot in January.

Goodall was arrested after police received tips on his whereabouts.

Beloit Police said Broomfield was shot in the parking lot of the high school around 8: 55 p.m. on Saturday, January 29th. A school resource officer was working a basketball game at the school at the time and was notified of the shooting. Broomfield was not at the scene when police arrived, they said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

“We want to thank the community for their ongoing support and cooperation in this investigation,” said Chief Andre Sayles. “The information and tips provided to our department led to a positive identification of the suspect. The bravery and courage of the individuals who contacted our department through the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers today should be commended and celebrated.”

Broomfield’s cousin, Byron Broomfield, 17, was killed in a mass shooting in Beloit in December, in which six people were shot.