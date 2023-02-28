ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jimmie Rogers, 31, has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting at Onyx Bar & Grill on Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to Onyx Bar & Grill, 1001 W. Lane Rd., around 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting with multiple victims, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

They learned from witnesses that a dispute inside the bar lead to the shooting.

Four people were shot and taken to the hospital. One person’s injuries are considered to be life-threatening, but stable. A fifth person was injured during the dispute, police said.

According to the criminal complaint, an 18-year-old man was the intended victim. He survived after being shot twice.

Authorities said Rogers came into the bar and had an altercation with the victim, and was removed from the premises by security. He later returned with a handgun, went over to the victim, and fired several shots.

Police said they met with the victim at a local hospital, and he identified Rogers as the shooter. Detectives also said the victim refused to cooperate further.

According to authorities, Rogers was identified through the use of the bar’s video surveillance, and witnesses identified him from a photo lineup.

He was arrested Monday around 11 a.m. in the area of Sandy Hollow Road and 20th Street.

Rogers was charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

He is currently on parole for a 2012 conviction for Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

Rogers has been lodged in the Winnebago County Jail and being held without bond.