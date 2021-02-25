Police arrest suspect in Melrose Street shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police announced the arrest of Rico Jefferson, 31, on Thursday. Jefferson is suspected in a shooting that took place on Melrose Street yesterday evening.

According to police, officers were called to a scene at which shots were fired and a subject was seen lying on the ground in the 1700 block of Melrose around 5:20 p.m. Police found shell casings and a firearm, but witnesses said the participants in the shooting left the scene before officers arrived.

A short time later, both Jefferson and an unidentified 27-year-old man arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Jefferson was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon and was taken into custody after he was treated for his wounds.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories