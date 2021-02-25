Police arrest suspect in Melrose Street shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police announced the arrest of Rico Jefferson, 31, on Thursday. Jefferson is suspected in a shooting that took place on Melrose Street yesterday evening.

According to police, officers were called to a scene at which shots were fired and a subject was seen lying on the ground in the 1700 block of Melrose around 5:20 p.m. Police found shell casings and a firearm, but witnesses said the participants in the shooting left the scene before officers arrived.

A short time later, both Jefferson and an unidentified 27-year-old man arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Jefferson was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon and was taken into custody after he was treated for his wounds.