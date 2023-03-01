ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Rochelle Police have announced an arrest in the September 2022 murder of Devin Gibbons, 28, who was found dead at the scene of a house fire.

According to officials, firefighters responded to the home in the 500 block of 7th Avenue on September 18th at 10:46 a.m.and found smoke coming from the home.

Gibbons was found dead within.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of Gary Freeman, 27, of Palatine, on charges of First Degree Murder, Arson, and Concealment of a Homicidal Death.

A GoFundMe set up to provide financial help to Gibbons’ family has raised $14,748 so far.