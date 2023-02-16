ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man, charged with being high on drugs and killing Melissa Ashby in a January crash on Safford Road and Springfield, has been arrested.

According to the Rockford Police Department, the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. on January 6th at Springfield Avenue and Safford Road.

Police said a pickup, driven by Joesph Koenig, 32, crossed the center line and crashed into Ashby’s car, of which she was the sole occupant.

Joseph Koeing. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Ashby, 24, of Rockford, was taken to a local hospital but died of her injuries.

Koenig has been charged with 6 counts of Aggravated DUI Drugs Involving Death and Driving Under the Influence of Drugs.

He was wanted by police after the crime and was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on Thursday.