ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 20-year-old who was not licensed to drive has been charged with killing a Rockford woman in a Christmas Day hit-and-run.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff, officers found Lisa Judson, 48, lying dead in the roadway in the 3200 block of Gilbert Avenue around 6:00 a..m.

Police said investigators have been working ever since to identify the suspect car and driver.

On Friday, January 27th, Rockford Police arrested Gerwarn Porter, Jr.

He faces charges of Hit & Run Involving Death and Driving Without A License.

He has been booked into the Winnebago County Jail and is being held on a $3,000 bond.