ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Michael Blue, 26, who is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a man outside Jimmy John’s downtown.

Officers responded to the shooting outside the restaurant, in the 300 block of E. State Street, at noon on Thursday, April 6th, and found a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the face.

Police said the victim was shot next to his vehicle and then ran into the restaurant for help. He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

Rockford Police’s Violent Crimes and Gangs Unit identified Blue as the suspect in the shooting. He was arrested on Tuesday, April 12th in the 10000 block of Monarch Road in Roscoe. Police said during his arrest, Blue was in possession of a large amount of cocaine.

He is being held at the Winnebago County Jail on charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Battery Causing Great Bodily Harm, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine.

Police said more charges are possible.