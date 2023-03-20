ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff has arrested Marcus Green, 41, after an investigation into illegal drug sales in Rockford.

According to police, detectives linked Green to narcotics distribution out of a home in the 1300 block of Garrison Avenue.

Police arrested Green during a search warrant of the home, and turned up 100 grams of cocaine and a handgun.

Authorities say Green already has prior drug convictions.

He has been charged with being an armed habitual criminal, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.

“This arrest is a result of the hard work and dedication of our Narcotics Unit” said Sheriff Gary Caruana. “We will continue to work relentlessly to combat drug trafficking in our community.”