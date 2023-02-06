ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two 15-year-old teenagers have been charged after police say they were shooting guns in the street Saturday morning.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the scene in the 1600 block of 9th Street. Upon arrival, police found multiple shell casings in the street.

Minutes later, police spotted the teens and questioned them. Two handguns were found.

Both teens were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with Reckless Discharge and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Police did not report any damage or injuries from the incident.