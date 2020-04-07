Police arrest two people after robbery at HobbyTown USA

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bystander who witnessed a robbery and took pictures helped police land their suspects in custody. Michael Day, 29, and Cassandra Wertnz, 29, were arrested after police used the photos to identify them.
The robbery happened Friday just after 6:30 p.m. at HobbyTown USA, located at 3782 North Alpine Road in Rockford.
Rockford Police say that Wertnz helped Day as she drove the getaway car.
