CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a 17-year-old girl who went missing in Vernon Hills.

Brissa Romero has been missing since Monday, December 4, according to the Carpentersville Police Department. Romero is reportedly 5’0’’ in height and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The 17-year-old was last seen on survellience video visiting a family member in Des Plaines. She is believed to have been driving to a work party in a gray 2008 Nissan Rogue (Illinois license plate CZ64618) at the time of her disappearance. Her last location is believed to be near a bowling alley where the party was held in Vernon Hills. No partygoers reported seeing Romero at the bowling alley.

Police are actively investigating the Vernon Hills area that is believed to be Romero’s last known location.

Police are encouraging anyone with information related to Romero’s dissappearance to contact the Carpentersville Police Department at 847-551-3481.