Police ask for help to find missing Janesville man

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are asking the public for help finding Johnny D. Hood, who was last seen on Monday, July 5th.

Police say Hood’s vehicle was located Thursday morning in the parking lot of the Ice Age Trail head at the intersection of N. Washington Street and Northridge Drive.

The area was searched but Hood was not found.

Police say Hood is a white male, 5’9″, 190 lbs, with gray hair, brown eyes, and a grey mustache. He was last seen wearing light colored blue jeans, no shirt, and had hiking boots with a camouflage pattern.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 608-757-2244.

