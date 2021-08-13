Police ask public for assistance locating theft and bail jumping suspect

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Dillon Dutcher, 29. He’s wanted as a suspect for several thefts, including an attempted home invasion burglary last week.

Police say Dutcher reportedly stole $300 worth of merchandise from Walmart on Thursday, just after being released from jail on August 10th after he allegedly broke into a house in the 1400 block of Barberry Drive while the occupants were sleeping on August 8th.

Dutcher is also a suspect in a burglary to Hair Designs by Phil on Excalibur Drive, and damage to four other businesses on July 26th, and also attempted to break into a car wash, police said.

He faces charges of Domestic Battery, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Trespass, Theft, and Criminal Damage to Property.

Dutcher is currently at large.

Anyone who knows of Dutcher’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip on your smartphone using the P3 app.

