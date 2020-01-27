Police: Robbery, attempted robbery at two Rockford banks

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a robbery and attempted robbery at two downtown banks Monday afternoon.

According to police, a suspect attempted to rob the BMO Harris Bank, 228 S Main Street, around 2:10 p.m.

Police say the suspect did not display a weapon and no money was taken. No one was injured in the incident.

About an hour later, at 3:43 p.m, police say a suspect robbed the Illinois Bank and Trust, at 4048 E State Street.

Police say the suspect did not display a weapon and no one was injured, but the suspect was able to get away with an amount of cash.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspect.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending Stories