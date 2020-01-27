Police: Robbery, attempted robbery at two Rockford banks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a robbery and attempted robbery at two downtown banks Monday afternoon.
According to police, a suspect attempted to rob the BMO Harris Bank, 228 S Main Street, around 2:10 p.m.
Police say the suspect did not display a weapon and no money was taken. No one was injured in the incident.
About an hour later, at 3:43 p.m, police say a suspect robbed the Illinois Bank and Trust, at 4048 E State Street.
Police say the suspect did not display a weapon and no one was injured, but the suspect was able to get away with an amount of cash.
Authorities have not released a description of the suspect.
