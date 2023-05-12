ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they believe Corey Jackson, 18, who said he was the victim of a shooting earlier this week, actually caused the injury to himself.

According to police, officers were called to a local hospital on Wednesday, May 10th for a walk-in shooting victim.

Jackson reportedly told police that he had been walking near a convenience store when someone shot him in the ankle.

But as officers investigated, they came to believe Jackson accidentally shot himself at his home.

Authorities also found a shotgun, ammunition, and a spent shell casing at Jackson’s home.

Investigators said they found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine, and an automatic switch — an illegal device which classifies the weapon as a machine gun.

He was charged with Possession of a Machine Gun, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Firearm, Reckless Discharge, and Child Endangerment.