Police believe shooting in Janesville Sunday was ‘targeted’ attack

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are investigating after a house was struck by gunfire around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 1200 block of South Grant Street by several residents who said they heard multiple gunshots in the area.

Police were able to find a house near S. Grant and West State which had been hit by gunfire. Authorities say there were four occupants in the house at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

Police say the house appeared to be targeted, and say there is no greater threat to the community.

Officials are hoping to contact anyone with surveillance video of the incident. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Rock County Dispatch at 608-757-2244 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.