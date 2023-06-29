BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County authorities have arrested a man accused of delivering cocaine.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled Ediwn Ruiz, 33, of Beloit, over on East Hart Road in Turtle Township on Wednesday at 4:09 p.m.

A drug-sniffing K9 unit was able to direct officers to find 170 grams of cocaine in Ruiz’s Chrysler 200.

Police arrested Ruiz on charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver and Maintaining a Drug Vehicle.

After his arrest, deputies conducted a search of Ruiz’s home in the 2700 block of Iva Court in Beloit and found 2 guns and an additional 96 grams of cocaine.

Ruiz was booked into the Rock County Jail and is due to appear in court on June 30th.