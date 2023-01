CAPRON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Capron man was arrested on Monday for multiple child sex offenses.

Edward Merritt, 42, has been charged with Criminal Sexual Assault, Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse and Domestic Battery. His arrest came after it was reported that he had sexually assaulted a child under the age of 17.

Merritt is currently being held in the Boone County Jail. He faces almost 23 years in jail if convicted.