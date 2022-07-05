BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police along with “significant law enforcement” from surrounding areas broke up a large fight outside an MMA event at the Eclipse Center on Saturday and arrested two men.

According to police, the “sheer number of individuals involved in the fight” required additional officers from Rock County Sheriff, Winnebago County Sheriff, and South Beloit Police.

Jesus Calderon, 28, of Glen Ellyn was arrested and charged with substantial battery and disorderly conduct.

Martin Barrera, 57, of Rockford, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.

The Eclipse Center was host to the Stateline Rumble #1 MMA event.