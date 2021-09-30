Police bust alleged Rockford drug dealer, seize over 85 pounds of marijuana

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Johnathan Hargrett, 35, was arrested after police found over 83 pounds of marijuana in three locations throughout the county.

Police say on June 25th, detectives searched a home in the 1500 block of Fenceline Drive in Machensey Park, finding over 70 pounds of marijuana, two handguns, and a large amount of cash.

On September 28th, officers went to a local hotel as part of the drug investigation and found ten pounds of marijuana in one of the two rooms Hargrett had rented there.

In each instance, Hargrett was not present at the time of the police seizures.

However, police caught Hargrett on September 29th in a Loves Park hotel, where he was found to be in possession of over three pounds of marijuana and mushrooms.

Hargrett has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession with intent to Deliver over 5,000 grams of Cannabis, Possession with Intent to Deliver between 500 and 2000 grams of Cannabis, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Psilocybin Mushrooms.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.