BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Tyrone Maddox, 46, from Minnesota, was sentenced to prison in Boone County on Wednesday after Illinois State Police caught him with 4 ounces of cocaine (a $6,500 street value) at the Belvidere Oasis on I-90.

Maddox was stopped at the Oasis on August 1st, 2019. When troopers discovered he was driving with a suspended license, they searched the vehicle and found the cocaine (137 grams).

The Boone County State’s Attorney says Maddox’ criminal history dates back to 1995 and includes multiple convictions for possession of a handgun without a license; possession of a firearm by a felon; domestic violence; and a variety of drug offenses.

He was sentenced to 22 years in prison and a $6,500 street value fine.