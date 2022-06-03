BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Three men were charged after early morning raids Thursday in Beloit, in a coordinated, simultaneous move on three suspected drug houses.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the SWAT Team raided a home in the 1700 block of Chapman Avenue at 5 a.m. Simultaneously, Beloit Police raided a home in the 1000 block of Oak Street. Later that day, detectives searched an apartment in the 2200 block of Burton Street.

Deontae Logan, 23, was charged with the Manufacture and Delivery of Fentanyl and Cocaine, Maintaining a Vehicle for Drug Trafficking, Neglecting a Child, Habitual Criminality, among others.

Tadereal Tavarres, 30, was charged with the Manufacture and Delivery of Fentanyl and Cocaine, Maintaining a Vehicle for Drug Trafficking, being party to a crime, Habitual Criminality, a probation violation, and other charges.

Both men were taken to the Rock County Jail.

Jaz-Jaun Steel, 25, who was already in custody, faces additional charges of Maintaining a Vehicle for Drug Trafficking, Manufacture/Delivery of Fentanyl, Party to the Crime of Manufacture of Fentanyl and Cocaine, Manufacturing Cocaine and Fentanyl, First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Habitual Criminality, and other enhanced charges.

In addition to the Rock County Sheriff and Beloit Police, law enforcement from Walworth County, Janesville, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice all participated in the raids.