BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) –A Byron man was arrested on New Year’s Eve after stabbing someone.

Officers responded to the 200 block of 1st Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Saturday for a report of a stabbing victim, according to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Jeremy Jones, 41, after a short investigation. He has been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapons and Improper Container/Driver.

He is being held in the Ogle County Jail in lieu of bond.