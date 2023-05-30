ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men were arrested on gun charges Thursday after police said they were flagged down by witnesses.

According to Rockford Police, officers were hailed in the 1100 block of South Alpine Road.

The witnesses said several individuals were trespassing and possibly in possession of weapons.

Officers reported finding two handguns in plain view in a vehicle they approached. Two men were arrested.

Margarito Castro, 22, and Elijah Reynolds, 23, were each charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

They were booked into the Winnebago County Jail, and have since bonded out.