ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, a police car was involved in a crash near the 2900 block of West State Street in Rockford.
Officials say no one was critically injured.
Police did not provide further details.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Tennessee officer posts emotional video about quitting amid today’s environment
- Police car involved in crash on West State Street
- Rain Showers End Wednesday Evening – Less Humid through the Weekend
- RMTD extends route service hours
- Local lawmakers push protesters to vote
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!