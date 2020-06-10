Police car involved in crash on West State Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, a police car was involved in a crash near the 2900 block of West State Street in Rockford.

Officials say no one was critically injured.

Police did not provide further details.

