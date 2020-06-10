Police car involved in crash on West State Street

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, a police car was involved in a crash near the 2900 block of West State Street in Rockford.

Officials say no one was critically injured.

Police did not provide further details.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories