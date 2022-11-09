ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged Christopher Outlaw, 36, with shooting a 27-year-old man on Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 3300 block of Sablewood Drive around 11:35 p.m. and found the victim, who had been shot in the leg.

The victim was able to identify Outlaw as his assailant, police said.

Officers later spotted Outlaw walking on foot, and arrested him.

Police said he was armed with a loaded handgun.

Outlaw has been charged with Aggravated Battery with Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Defaced Firearm, Resisting a Police Officer, and Criminal Damage to Property.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.