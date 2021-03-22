Police charge domestic abuse suspect with child endangerment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police used a K9 in an effort to arrest and charge an armed domestic abuse suspect who fled his residence with a small child Saturday.

According to police, officers were called to the 1900 block of Yonge Street for a report of a domestic violence situation. Police say Jawan Marks, 20, the suspect, fled with a small child.

Police say Marks was located a short time later and arrested. A K9 was used to locate a gun Marks allegedly discarded as he ran.

Marks faces charges of Domestic Battery, Endangering the Life of a Child, and Violation of Bail Bond.