ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Efrain Dominguez, Jr, 25, has been accused of drunk driving after hitting and killing a 53-year-old woman on Harrison Avenue Sunday night.

According to Rockford Police, Dominguez remained at the scene in the 4900 block of Harrison after striking and killing the woman around 9:45 p.m.

Arriving officers said her body was found lying in the roadway, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dominguez faces charges of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Aggravated DUI Causing Death.

The victim has yet to be idenfitied by authorities.