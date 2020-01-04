Police: Chicago man strangled 24-year-old Rockford woman he met on escort site

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WTVO) — A 31-year-old man from Rosemont has been arrested and charged with the strangulation death of 24-year-old Myra Rivera, of Rockford, whose body was found in a cardboard box.

Des Plaines Police say the box containing Rivera’s body was found next to a dumpster in a parking lot at 1574 S. Maple Street on Tuesday, December 31st.

The Cook County Medical Examiner later identified Rivera through her fingerprints, and determined she had been strangled to death.

Rivera had been reported missing in Rockford several days prior to being found in Des Plaines, police said.

Police were able to identify 31-year-old Gerard Merced Delgado Calderon, of Rosemont, as a suspect.

Calderon and two other individuals were taken into custody, although it was later determined that the latter two had unwittingly participated in the crime by lending Calderon their vehicle and helping him put the box in his vehicle.

Police say Calderon confessed to contacting Rivera through an escort service website and meeting up with her at his apartment in Rosemont on December 28th.

There, police say Calderon said he got into an argument with Rivera, which resulted in him strangling her to death.

Calderon was charged with First Degree Murder and Concealment of a Homicide.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

