DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb man was tased in the courthouse lobby while being arrested for retail theft.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Neil, 34, in the courthouse lobby around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on a felony retail theft warrant, according to the department. Neil reportedly resisted efforts to have handcuffs placed on him, grabbing ahold of the deputies’ handcuffs.

The deputy deployed a taser device, which reportedly had no effect on Neil. He was eventually handcuffed and was standing along a wall in the hall when he slammed the back of his head into the wall. An ambulance was called, and he was transported to a local hospital.

Neil was released from the hospital and was transported to the DeKalb County Jail. He has been charged with Felony Retail Theft Warrant and Resisting a Peace Officer.