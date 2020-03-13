Police: DeKalb man held residents at knifepoint in home invasion

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — 20-year-old Avery Jones was arrested by DeKalb Police after allegedly breaking into an apartment and held the residents up with a knife.

Police say the home invasion happened Thursday afternoon at an apartment on North Annie Glidden Road.

Investigators say Jones forced his way into the home and threatened several people with the knife, before escaping with several items.

No one was hurt in the crime, and Jones was apprehended a short time later.

He is now facing several charges, including home invasion and residential burglary.

