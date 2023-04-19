DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A staff member of a DeKalb middle school has been charged with sexually abusing a student.

Officers were notified by Huntley Middle School staff on Friday of an inappropriate encounter between the staff member and the student, according to the DeKalb Police Department.

It was determined during the investigation that Quinyatta Hutchinson had engaged in sexual conduct with the student on school property.

A warrant for Hutchinson’s arrest was obtained on Tuesday. His vehicle was identified entering city limits through the automated license plate reader system.

Hutchinson was taken into custody at his residence without incident. He has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

He is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on $500,000 bond.