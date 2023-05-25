DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb woman is facing charges after she stole more than $1 million from the company she works for, according to the DeKalb Police Department.

Paa’Shion Mhoon, 33, was arrested on Thursday. She is charged with Theft over $1 million, Misappropriation of Financial Institution Property over $1 million, Continuing Financial Crimes Enterprise and three counts of Forgery.

Mhoon worked at DeKalb’s Cole Pallet as an accounting manager. The company reported her to police last week. She is accused of buying items illegally with company money.

Mhoon reportedly forged checks and bought items for herself online. Investigators said that a search of her home uncovered some of those items and evidence.

She was in the DeKalb County Jail awaiting bond at the time of this writing.