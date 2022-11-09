MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Harlem High School says it has increased its police presence at the school on Wednesday after receiving a tip about a possible threat.

In a letter sent to parents, Principal Jeremy Bois said on Tuesday night the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department received an anonymous text tip with a “vague reference to a possible violent incident” at the school.

The police investigation determined it was not a credible threat, the letter said.

Bois said “out of an abundance of caution,” the school would increase police presence in and around the building on Wednesday.

“As always we appreciate everyone’s help in bringing information forward and helping us maintain a safe learning environment for our students and staff,” Bois added.