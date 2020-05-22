Police: Rockford man attacked cops during arrest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Michael Jones, 34, was presumably under the influence of drugs when he kicked at arresting officers as they tried to extract him from his car.

Police say they stopped a vehicle in the 2500 block of Huffman Blvd on Thursday, for a traffic violation. According to police, officers smelled a heavy odor of marijuana inside the car.

When police asked Jones to exit the vehicle, he refused. Officers then reached in the car and grabbed Jones by his left arm, police said, and then witnessed Jones reach under the seat with his right arm.

Police say Jones kicked an officer repeatedly in the chest. Then, they used Tasers on him but were still unable to get him out of the car, police said.

Eventually, officers were able to take Jones into custody, and had him taken to a local hospital for “acting as if he was under the influence of possible illegal drugs,” police said.

Officers found 290 MDMA (Ecstacy) pills, 10 grams of MDMA under the driver’s seat, and found $400 in cash in the car.

Jones was charged with Violation of the Controlled Substance Act with Intent to Deliver, Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, six counts of Resisting a Police Officer, and Traffic Violations.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

