ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say 19-year-old Adam Hamilton was arrested early Monday after stealing and crashing golf carts stolen from Anderson Japanese Gardens.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to Bradley and Landstrom Roads for a report of crashed golf carts in the street.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that belonged to Anderson Gardens.

Hamilton was allegedly hiding behind a vehicle nearby.

He was charged with Criminal Damage to Property, Burglary, Theft, Driving While Intoxicated, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, and Possession of Cannabis.

Hamilton was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.