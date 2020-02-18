Police: Drunk Rockford man crashed into police station, hit van, resisted arrest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say 32-year-old Marcus Horton was driving drunk Sunday morning and smashed through a fence at a police station, and then got into a fight with arresting officers.

At 4:10 a.m., Rockford Police say Horton was intoxicated when he crashed through a metal fence at the back lot of the department’s District 1 headquarters, at 1045 W State Street.

Police say Horton sideswiped a parked ban and attempted to run when he was stopped by officers.

Horton has been charged with DUI, No Valid Driver’s License, Resisting Police, and two counts of Aggravated Battery of a Police Officer.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

